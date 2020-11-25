New cache of ComEd documents shows indicted Madigan confidant pressing utility for jobs and contracts

Former Democratic Illinois Senate President John Cullerton’s name also showed up in the trove of emails. A person whose name and email address were redacted emailed the former legislative leader, who retired in January, in 2014 at his law office email address about a job they were seeking with ComEd.

The person identified themselves in the email as a part-time customer service representative for ComEd who was seeking an energy tech position, and wrote, “Anything you can do would be greatly appreciated. I also want to thank you for everything you’ve done for me.”

Cullerton forwarded the email to Pramaggiore several days later.

In January 2015, Cullerton was copied in an email McClain sent to an address that was redacted. In it he wrote, “As you know I am uncomfortable about how slow ComEd was in addressing your potential employment. I again apologize. ComEd does not walk alone in these waters but I still think it took way too long.”

McClain also wrote in an email to Marquez in January 2015 contending they “look bad on how we handled” someone whose name is blacked out in the documents who had been recommended by Cullerton and a staffer.

ComEd released the documents Wednesday at the request of both Republicans and Democrats on the special investigating committee.