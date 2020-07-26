New CDC guidance adds pressure for schools to reopen in the fall, but teachers' demands for remote learning are getting louder

"If schools still refuse to reopen, the president has said that parents should receive the money that would be used for their child's education to find a school that is willing to educate their child full time whether that's a public charter school, a private school or a faith-based school," Zais said.

With statements like that and the latest CDC guidance stressing that extended school closure is "harmful to children" and can lead to severe learning loss, local districts such as CPS are caught in between federal pressure to reopen and teachers union calls to stay remote.

In recent days, CPS joined a federal lawsuit in which several cities and states are seeking to prevent private schools from getting a share of coronavirus relief bill funding they say would be harmful to public school districts. CPS estimates it would lose about $10 million of the $205 million it expects from the first federal pandemic relief package.

Though CPS did not directly address any concerns about parents withdrawing children, CEO Janice Jackson on Friday said the district is taking the new CDC guidance into consideration.