New coronavirus prediction for Illinois: Fewer deaths, earlier peak

A prominent research group that forecasts the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced its estimates for how many Illinoisans will die -- news welcomed by state officials who also cautioned that projections, in general, are tricky and uncertain.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, at the University of Washington, on Wednesday projected 1,588 Illinoisans would die from the new coronavirus through Aug. 4. The institute also revised its prediction on when the peak of cases might hit, now projecting that for this coming Saturday.

A week ago, the model had predicted 3,386 deaths statewide by Aug. 1, with a peak of April 20.