New coronavirus prediction for Illinois: Fewer deaths, earlier peak

A prominent research group that forecasts the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced its estimates for how many Illinoisans will die -- news welcomed by state officials who also cautioned that projections, in general, are tricky and uncertain.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, at the University of Washington, on Wednesday projected 1,588 Illinoisans would die from the new coronavirus through Aug. 4. The institute also revised its prediction on when the peak of cases might hit, now projecting that for this coming Saturday.
A week ago, the model had predicted 3,386 deaths statewide by Aug. 1, with a peak of April 20.
The University of Washington’s evolving models have been prominently cited, including at a White House briefing last week. It’s among many models being created by researchers and public policy advocates, all with disclaimers that they are making educated guesses based on limited data.
Many researchers, citing that squishiness, told the Tribune they won’t release their projections to the public, instead working with government agencies. The University of Washington is among the rare research groups releasing a public, regularly updated prediction for each state.
When asked by reporters Wednesday about the University of Washington’s rosier estimates, Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted the state is also reviewing other models that offer more pessimistic projections, and he noted that all models involve guesswork and variability.
But he also said that the state’s internal modeling suggested that Illinois’ stay-at-home order has lessened the infection rate, offering “reasons to see glimmers of hope here in the numbers.”
“It’s not an exact science … but we are seeing a change in those numbers,” he said, “and it has directly to do with the orders that we’ve put in place: people staying at home, people washing their hands, people doing the right thing, people wearing masks.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.