New COVID-19 cases statewide under 10,000 for second straight day
New COVID-19 cases statewide under 10,000 for second straight day

For the second straight day, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported under 10,000 newly-confirmed and probably cases of COVID-19.

Included in those totals for Saturday were 108 deaths.

The next report from the Sangamon County Department of Public Health will be issued Monday. It will have totals for five days, including the long Thanksgiving weekend.

The IDPH reported 7,873 cases for Saturday and 712,936 cases overall.

It was the fourth time in the last six days that the figure has been under 10,000.

As of Friday night, 5,775 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,211 patients were in the intensive care unit and 686 patients were on ventilators.

According to Memorial Health System's website, 104 COVID-19 patients were being treated at Memorial Medical Center, or just under one-third of its patients.

At Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, COVID-19 patients account for more than of its patients hospital-wide (20 of 33).

One-third of the both patients at both Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln (8 of 24) and Taylorville Memorial Hospital (6 of 18) were COVID-19 patients.

As of noon Saturday, there were 167 COVID-19 patients being treated system-wide, an increase of 17 from the Friday.

Illinois has now record 12,137 deaths due to the virus.

The state's virus test positivity rate for Friday remained flat at 10.1% based on a seven-day average, reflective of Thursday's number.

Close to 80,000 COVID-19 tests were done within the last day, the IDPH reported.

