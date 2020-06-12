You are the owner of this article.
New COVID-19 data released for Christian County
New COVID-19 data released for Christian County

TAYLORVILLE — Three new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported over the last two weeks in Christian County and one new positive case in Montgomery County, officials said Friday. 

Thirty-six have tested positive for COVID-19 in Christian County and there were 40 positive tests in Montgomery County, according to the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency. 

Officials said the counties are on track to advance to the Restore Illinois Phase 4, allowing gatherings of 50 or fewer people, restaurants and bars to reopen and travel to resume. Child care and schools will also open under Illinois Department of Public Health guidance. 

In a Friday statement, Chris-Mont EMA announced its application to the FEMA public assistance program, allowing for reimbursements of COVID-19 response-related costs "under a declaration of disaster." Cities and schools can also apply.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

