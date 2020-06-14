New data: 19 COVID deaths reported statewide Sunday

SPRINGFIELD — Data released Sunday show COVID-19 cases statewide total 132,543.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reports 672 new confirmed cases, with the following 19 deaths:
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
The department in a statement said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 7–13 is 3%.
Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois
Scott May
Ryan Bliss
Rhonda Houk
Rhiannon Rowland
Renuka Rsr
Renee Chee Metternick
Randy Wahls
Randi Meyer
Peggy Stiles
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peg Schad
Pamela Martin
Pam Burress
Molly Krause
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Mary Huff Moser
Katie Harness
Jordon Hanshew
Jim Walters
Heather J. Hardman
Glennda Knauer
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Brittany Brackney
Barbara Leigh
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Amy Garry
Allie Adair
Alex Juarez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!