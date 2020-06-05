New federal data shows how COVID-19 is ripping through understaffed Illinois nursing homes

Another touchy subject has been protective gear. The administration of Illinois Gov J.B. Pritzker has long said the state has provided enough gear to local officials to pass out to facilities and, later, sent direct shipments to some homes. But the industry complained of uneven distribution, and the CMS data illustrates the gaps.

Out of 573 facilities in Illinois reporting data, 25 said they were completely out of N95 masks, the type that best blocks the virus’s spread. Another 42 said they had less than a week’s supply.

There also was less than a week’s supply of surgical masks for 46 facilities, of eye protection for 30 facilities, of gowns for 92, of gloves for 32 and of hand sanitizer for 25, according to the data.

The AARP’s Gallo has been among many advocates, industry representatives and family members calling for government regulators to develop a deeper understanding of problems in long-term care facilities so they can be better addressed.

Gallo said the state Department of Public Health -- which regulates nursing homes -- should use the federal data to ensure residents and workers across the state are protected, particularly as health experts sound the alarm over a potential second wave of COVID-19 coming this fall.