168 new Illinois coronavirus cases reported on Saturday

Italy, at the heart of western Europe's rampaging outbreak, announced 793 new deaths and 6,557 new cases. More than 60 percent of the latest deaths occurred in the northern region of Lombardy, where hospitals have been reeling, intensive care beds hard to find and respirators in short supply. Italy has seen a total of 53,578 cases overall, and the new increases come nearly two weeks into a national lockdown.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said state officials were scouring the globe for desperately needed medical supplies as confirmed coronavirus cases soared above 10,000 statewide. The state is reviewing four possible locations for temporary hospitals, which would be operated by the Army Corps of Engineers. The governor also said 1 million N-95 masks are being sent to New York City, with another 500,000 masks going to Long Island. He is also trying to find a supplier for more gowns, and clothing companies are converting to make masks.

The Associated Press and Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

