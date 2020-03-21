168 new Illinois coronavirus cases reported on Saturday

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced 168 new cases of coronavirus disease statewide.
A Cook County resident also died, bringing the number of fatalities attributed to the disease to six statewide, the department said.
A total of 753 coronavirus cases have been reported in 26 counties. That includes six in McLean, two in Woodford, three in Peoria, four in Sangamon and one in Christian county. Read more here.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Saturday asked former doctors and nurses who left the field to return "and join the fight against COVID-19. We need your help now."
He said the state will waive fees and expedite the licensing process.
Pritzker Friday issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state starting Saturday at 5 p.m. through April 7.
Residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs, the governor said at a Friday afternoon news conference. All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well.
BREAKING Three additional McLean County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total of positive cases in the county to seven. Story shortly at https://t.co/v33bAowpPn— julie gerke (@GerkeJulie) March 21, 2020
"The stay at home order is an opportunity for the rest of us to do our part to protect the people who are on the front lines of this fight and the people who are most vulnerable to its consequences," Pritzker said on Saturday. "I ask you to help them out by simply staying at home."
St. Louis and St. Louis County authorities also are ordering a mandatory stay-at-home rule to begin Monday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
California started restricting residents Friday, and New York and Illinois were to follow this weekend. Connecticut and Oregon were preparing to do the same.
The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 11,000 people worldwide and sickened more than 286,000.
Italy, at the heart of western Europe's rampaging outbreak, announced 793 new deaths and 6,557 new cases. More than 60 percent of the latest deaths occurred in the northern region of Lombardy, where hospitals have been reeling, intensive care beds hard to find and respirators in short supply. Italy has seen a total of 53,578 cases overall, and the new increases come nearly two weeks into a national lockdown.
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said state officials were scouring the globe for desperately needed medical supplies as confirmed coronavirus cases soared above 10,000 statewide. The state is reviewing four possible locations for temporary hospitals, which would be operated by the Army Corps of Engineers. The governor also said 1 million N-95 masks are being sent to New York City, with another 500,000 masks going to Long Island. He is also trying to find a supplier for more gowns, and clothing companies are converting to make masks.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
