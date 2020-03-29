New Illinois coronavirus cases top 1,000 for the first time; Pritzker warns increases likely to continue into April

He said state labs are already running two shifts and plan to add a third as soon as they can secure enough testing material. The labs are adding robotic equipment to improve their efficiency, he said, and he’s pushing for regulatory changes that would allow drive-thru testing centers to handle more patients.

Pritzker added that after news broke Friday that Lake County-based Abbott Laboratories is launching a 5-minute COVID-19 test, company officials “expressed their real dedication to taking care of their home state” when production ramps up.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said expanded testing should help to control outbreaks at susceptible institutions like long-term care facilities and prisons, where many staffers come and go each day.

“There are many who are ill with only mild, minimal symptoms, who still may be unknowingly transmitting this virus to some of our most vulnerable populations,” she said.

Pritzker said his top concern is making sure that Illinois has the capacity to treat those sickened by COVID-19, though he was hopeful the state’s relatively prompt stay-at-home order will mitigate the surge.