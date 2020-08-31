 Skip to main content
New Illinois COVID data released
New Illinois COVID data released

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday released updated data on COVID cases in the state. 

NEW CASES 

There were 1,668 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease statewide,including seven additional confirmed deaths.

- Bureau County: 1 male 40s

- Cook County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s

- Perry County: 1 male 90s

TOTAL NUMBERS 

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 235,023 cases, including 8,026 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

LAB TESTS 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,379 specimens for a total of 4,064,161. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 24–30 is 4.1%.

HOSPITALIZED 

As of last night, 1,492 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 347 patients were in the ICU and 157 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

