New law will provide cancer patients funds to attend clinical trials

Congressman Bobby Rush was kind of emotional, he said. The voice of Illinois’ District 1 since 1993, Rush, a cancer survivor, was brought back to the University of Chicago Medicine Center for Care and Discovery on Wednesday, but this time for something he was excited about.
“I’m in familiar territory right now, for a lot of reasons,” Rush said, “but today I’m here for such a wonderful (thing.)”
The Clinical Trial Participation Act was formally announced Wednesday. The legislation, which was signed Dec. 20, aims to increase participation in clinical trials by removing primary barriers to patients, a big one being finances.
The law, designed to specifically aid cancer patients who come from underserved communities, will allow patients to be reimbursed for clinical trials within 30 days. There is a sliding scale of income that determines which patients can receive the help.
“Millions of Americans are not as fortunate as I was,” said Rush. "Millions of Americans are not able to access quality medicine care, and more Americans are unable to participate in groundbreaking clinical trials that offer advanced treatments."
This lack of access is a double edged sword, said Rush. On one hand, African Americans are unable to access clinical trials to medicine that can ultimately save their lives, the congressman explained, and on the other hand, pharmaceutical companies are missing out on clinical data for an entire subset of the population.
“Which means we, and they, have no way of knowing how these drugs will interact with African American bodies,” said Rush. “This is totally out of order, totally unacceptable, totally irresponsible, and frankly, it’s downright dangerous. ... This is medical injustice.”
Rush was approached by Lazarex Cancer Foundation to get the law passed in Illinois.
“Since 2006, we’ve been helping advanced stage cancer patients -- for whom standard of care has failed -- to navigate through their clinical trial options,” said Dana Dornsife, founder of Lazarex. “We provide financial assistance to them as needed to cover the ancillary out-of-pocket expenses for them and a travel companion.”
Despite common misconception, all costs for a clinical medical trial are not covered, explained Dornsife.
“While most medical costs and the actual clinical trial drug are provided free of charge,” she said, “it’s still incumbent upon the patient to still get where they need to be, when they need to be there. For patients who have been fighting cancer for a while, they are spent in every way: emotionally, physically, spiritually, and in fact, financially.”
Financial toxicity, “problems a cancer patient has related to the cost of treatment,” according to the National Cancer Institute, affects a patient’s ability to access medical breakthroughs in cancer clinical trials, said Dornsife.
One of the next steps to move the law forward includes securing funding, said Dornsife.
“We hope to hear shortly that impact is a reality,” she said.