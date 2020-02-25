New law will provide cancer patients funds to attend clinical trials

Congressman Bobby Rush was kind of emotional, he said. The voice of Illinois’ District 1 since 1993, Rush, a cancer survivor, was brought back to the University of Chicago Medicine Center for Care and Discovery on Wednesday, but this time for something he was excited about.

“I’m in familiar territory right now, for a lot of reasons,” Rush said, “but today I’m here for such a wonderful (thing.)”

The Clinical Trial Participation Act was formally announced Wednesday. The legislation, which was signed Dec. 20, aims to increase participation in clinical trials by removing primary barriers to patients, a big one being finances.

The law, designed to specifically aid cancer patients who come from underserved communities, will allow patients to be reimbursed for clinical trials within 30 days. There is a sliding scale of income that determines which patients can receive the help.

“Millions of Americans are not as fortunate as I was,” said Rush. "Millions of Americans are not able to access quality medicine care, and more Americans are unable to participate in groundbreaking clinical trials that offer advanced treatments."