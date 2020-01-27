New laws could protect drivers from highway ‘ice missiles’

WASHINGTON — Bill Taylor was driving home from work in New Hampshire last January when a chunk of ice the size of a shoebox broke off the top of a storage container hauled by a truck ahead of him, crashed through his windshield and hit him squarely in the forehead.

A good Samaritan stopped and called 911. An ambulance took Taylor to the emergency room. He had a 3-inch gash on his forehead and broken glass embedded in his hands and face. He received about a dozen stitches.

“It could have been worse,” said Taylor, 42, a road and bridge construction inspector for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. “I could have died if it had hit me in the neck and throat.”

Taylor was the victim of an “ice missile” incident, in which sheets or blocks of snow and ice fly off roofs or windshields of cars and trucks, endangering those in vehicles behind them. Ice missiles can distract drivers and cause them to swerve into other cars. And they can crack windshields, and sometimes cause injuries — even deaths.