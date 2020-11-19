New moms on Medicaid are 5 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes, but coverage runs out 60 days after childbirth. Illinois officials hope to change that.

Amber Pendergraph-Leak, a Black mom and doula in South Carolina, was interviewed in the report. At a conference detailing its findings, she spoke about two of her pregnancies — one under Medicaid and another with private insurance.

During her first pregnancy, she recalled an appointment where a doctor didn’t answer her questions. She said she felt she was treated poorly because she was a patient on Medicaid. “It was intimidating for me, because I didn’t know a lot about pregnancy,” she said, “but I did have a lot of questions.”

She also didn’t know her Medicaid coverage would end two months after birth. She did not experience postpartum health issues, which was fortunate, she said, because she had no other coverage.

Seven years later, she was pregnant with her second child. She felt more prepared to advocate for herself. As a patient with private insurance, she said she felt she was taken more seriously. This time, her questions were answered.

“I just felt like I had the elite care,” she said. “I was truly treated like a patient, like not just a number.”

With the second pregnancy, when she needed care after delivery, she was able to see her provider and manage that care in a way she wouldn’t have been able to with her first pregnancy.