New rules could cost 140,000 Illinoisans food stamp benefits

“The strong economy is creating opportunities for all,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said during a telephone news conference Wednesday. “Now is the time for us to engage with this subset of SNAP participants so that they can know the dignity of work and the lasting transformation that it provides.”

But Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker blasted the new rules, calling them “cruel” and suggesting they are being enacted for other political purposes.

“President Trump is now resorting to the ugliest possible tactics to distract the American people from his impeachment and gin up support from the far right – denying food to the most vulnerable people in our society,” Pritzker said in an email statement. “This is cruel and my administration has fought him at every turn.”

USDA estimates the rule change will make about 668,000 people nationwide ineligible for SNAP, resulting in an estimated $5.5 billion savings over five years.

Meghan Powers, spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Human Services, said about 140,000 people in this state would lose eligibility, although she added the agency has been working to find other ways to extend eligibility to those individuals.