New Southern Illinois University chancellor hired amid controversy

Among the report's findings: about half of students admitted in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 did not meet the university's admissions criteria, and many of those students are no longer with the university. The report says that 63% of students admitted in fall 2017 are no longer at Texas Southern. That fall -- under Lane's tenure -- the university posted its largest enrollment figure in a decade, at 10,237 students. As well, it says that more than $2 million in scholarship funds went to students who were not qualified to receive the money.

Mahony said he had not seen the report but had heard similar allegations and had already vetted them. Mahony said the report does not provide any conclusive information about Lane's tenure because it only covers the years he was there. Without a baseline of comparison, the data provided do not indicate whether more or fewer students who didn't meet criteria were admitted during Lane's time there.

Lane contends that the makeup of the student body did not change dramatically during his time as president. He said that Texas Southern serves a large number of students from low-income families, and has long admitted students on a conditional basis that did not otherwise have adequate testing scores or GPA. Lane said he believes those students deserve the opportunity to attend college even if they did not excel in high school.