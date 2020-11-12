New Supreme Court justice brings decades of experience to bench

“To me, it's been an honor to serve as a judge all these years. You just try to do the best you can every day in the office. What you do as a judge has an impact not only on the litigants before you, but it really has an impact on the broader community because you can touch the lives of so many people when you make rulings,” he said.

Retired Judge David Hylla, former Chief Judge of the 3rd Judicial Circuit, said in an interview that although he feels that Kilbride’s departure is a loss for the Illinois Supreme Court, he believes Carter is an excellent choice to replace the outgoing justice.

“Everybody that knows the judiciary in the state of Illinois knows who he is, and knows that he will do a fantastic job on the Supreme Court,” said Hylla, a former chair of the Conference of Chief Circuit Judges. “First of all, he has a great personality, he really connects with people, and he's very likable – on a personal level. On a professional level, he's been involved in statewide administrative matters for a long time.”

Carter ran as a Democrat when he secured an elected seat on the 13th Judicial Circuit in 1988, after losing a race for a circuit judgeship in 1986.