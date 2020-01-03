New total: Legal marijuana sales in Illinois hit $5.24 million in first 2 days

Ascend Wellness Holdings said it served 5,200 customers at its Collinsville and Springfield stores on Wednesday and Thursday. The Collinsville store at 1014 Eastport Plaza Drive had 1,982 customers on New Year's Day.

To keep up with demand at the Collinsville dispensary, a company official said the store has added "more product from cultivators."

"We are adding as we can to keep choices available," Ascend Wellness Holdings regional director Kathleen Olivastro said in a statement.

The Collinsville store has been selling medical marijuana under the name of HCI Alternatives and will continue to use that brand name for medical marijuana sales, company spokesman Chris McCloud said in an email. However, from Jan. 27 forward, the recreational marijuana sales will officially be sold under the Illinois Supply and Provisions brand name, which the company is already using in its promotional information.

"We are overwhelmed with the enthusiasm and energy of our first day customers. Despite the long lines, which we expected, customers were about as respectful and happy as you could want and we share in that celebration with them," Ascend Wellness Holdings founder Abner Kurtin said in a statement released Friday.