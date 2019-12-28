New year will bring a higher minimum wage, legalization of marijuana in Illinois

– Passing a stopped school bus that has its “STOP” arm extended will now result in a $300 fine, up from $150 for the first offense. The second offense will cost drivers $1,000, up from $500.

– Public locations must convert single-occupancy restrooms into all-gender restrooms and designate them for use by no more than one person at a time, or for families or assisted use. Public locations must change exterior signage as well.

– Public buildings will be required to have baby changing facilities in any of their public restrooms.

– The burial benefit for a firefighter, state police or local law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty will increase to $20,000 from $10,000.

– The Illinois secretary of state will be required to allow applicants to choose between “male,” “female” or “nonbinary” when designating the applicant’s sex on their driver’s license or ID card.

– Any report received by the Department of Children and Family Services alleging the abuse or neglect of a child by a person who is not the child's parent or immediate family must immediately be referred to the appropriate local enforcement agency and state's attorney for consideration of criminal investigation or other action.