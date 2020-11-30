No easing of mitigations for a while, Pritzker says

COVID-19 restrictions won't be eased in any part of the state for the next several weeks even if a region shows improvement in controlling the virus, Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday.

With ongoing fears that Thanksgiving holiday gatherings could lead to another spike in coronavirus cases, Pritzker said Illinois cannot afford to let its guard down now.

Pritzker said hospitalizations from the virus are still 25% higher than they were during their peak in the spring. He also said that over the weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci "offered a bleak outlook and a warning that over the next two or three weeks we may see a surge upon a surge related to the holidays."

"He said the massive number of indoor gatherings by people visiting family and friends across the nation will very likely bring a post-Thanksgiving surge and he believes this is no time to pull back on mitigations," Pritzker said.

In addition, the situation in the state remains precarious.

"The dip in Illinois' cases over the last few days comes as we are seeing near record high numbers of hospitalizations, meaning that our ability to handle any new surge in COVID patients is still limited," Pritzker said. "If we are not especially careful right now, the surge will overwhelm our state's health care system."