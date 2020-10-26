No indoor dining or bar service in some Illinois counties as virus restrictions return Wednesday

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office announced Monday that tighter COVID-19 restrictions will take effect in the Metro East on Wednesday.
Illinois' Region 4 — which includes Madison, St. Clair, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties — has had a positivity rate of 8% or more for three consecutive days, which prompts additional rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Pritzker's office also announced tighter restrictions for Region 10, which includes parts of Cook County.
Starting Wednesday, bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m., and cannot offer indoor service. Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart. Meetings and social events are limited to 25 guests, or 25% of the room's capacity — whichever is lower. Casinos must close at 11 p.m. and will be limited to 25% capacity.
If the region's positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days, restrictions will be rolled back. If the rate is 8% or higher after two weeks, the state could enact more restrictions.
Illinois has seen a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases over the course of October, and by Wednesday six of the state's 11 regions will be under heightened virus-related restrictions.
