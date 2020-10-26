No indoor dining or bar service in some Illinois counties as virus restrictions return Wednesday

Pritzker's office also announced tighter restrictions for Region 10, which includes parts of Cook County.

Starting Wednesday, bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m., and cannot offer indoor service. Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart. Meetings and social events are limited to 25 guests, or 25% of the room's capacity — whichever is lower. Casinos must close at 11 p.m. and will be limited to 25% capacity.