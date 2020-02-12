No injuries or hazards after barges break loose at St. Louis
No injuries or hazards after barges break loose at St. Louis

St. Louis, Mo.

ST. LOUIS  — Towing vessels are working to gather up several barges that broke away from a fleeting area on the Mississippi River at St. Louis.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the incident was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday near the MacArthur Bridge. Officials with the Coast Guard, Missouri Department of Transportation, Illinois State police and local agencies responded.

The Coast Guard said there were no injuries or reports of pollution. The river was closed briefly before reopening.

The exact number of barges that broke loose was not disclosed.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

