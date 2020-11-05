No longer a Democratic stronghold? GOP picks up 2 state House races in southwest Illinois

"That's really a historical win for us," Plank said.

Corruption tied to Madigan weighed heavy on races statewide, Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said Wednesday night on Chicago Tonight, a television news program on PBS affiliate WTTW.

"Candidates who had little or no connection with him whatsoever were being tarred as Madigan allies who are behind corruption and so forth and so on," Durbin said. "It was really disconcerting to see the price that we paid on that. I hope he takes that to heart and understands that his presence as chairman of our party has not helped."

The metro-east legislative races are indicative of a changing party that is leaving some more conservative Democrats such as Reitz in the lurch, said retired University of Illinois political science professor Kent Redfield.

"As the voters grow more Republican, the democratic candidates grow more conservative," he said. " ... At the end of the day, they will vote for a real Republican."

Madigan's mark

Democratic-leaning voters and Republicans united behind Friess and Elik because the metro-east wants to see Madigan fall from his position as an Illinois political powerhouse, presumptive winners said.