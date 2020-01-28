No more goldfish: Illinois Senate bill would outlaw live animal prizes at carnivals

Her county, Cook, is one of at least four municipalities in Illinois that have banned live animals being used as prizes. The other three are Kane County, McHenry County and the city of St. Charles.

Illinois would join Iowa, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Vermont as states that outlaw all live animals as prizes, according to Fish Feel, an advocacy organization for the humane treatment of fish.

Glowiak Hilton’s bill applies only to carnivals. She plans to add an amendment to expand it to fairs.

Ken Tyrrell, president of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs, says SB 2472 could affect the $170 million the Illinois fair industry contributes yearly to the state economy.

“That’s how these people make their money,” said Tyrrell, whose organization represents Illinois’ 104 county fairs, its two state fairs and hundreds of vendors.

“It affects the people that bring those games to fairs and it affects the fairs if they don't have that,” he said.

Tyrell also says the bill erases the nostalgia of taking home a small pet from the local carnival.