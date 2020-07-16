No rainbow houses allowed: City of Moline says owner must repaint

"I'm going to try to work something out with the city," she said. "I don't think it's fair you can have half the colors, but the other half are not OK. I drove around town today and I got pictures of houses that are bright red and bright blues that are not pastel. I feel like I've been specifically singled out.

"I put a lot of time and effort into painting; I've done everything myself on the house. I have two small children, and they absolutely love the house."

Berg said her 10-year-old son had special needs and helped with the painting.

"I've definitely got my hands full," she said. "It wasn't cheap to do it, and I don't have the money for the fine, either."

Moline Acting Zoning Administrator Chris Mathias sent the violation notice to Berg. He said a second visual inspection will be done of Berg's house after July 21. If the house is not repainted by that date, the city will send a second, more specific letter.

"At that point, we'll assess the situation and see how we want to move forward," he said.

If Berg still refuses to repaint her house in compliance with city code, Mathias said the issue may end up in court with a code enforcement hearing and fines will be assessed.