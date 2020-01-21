Non-U.S. citizens inadvertently registered to vote in Illinois

Henry Haupt, spokesman for the secretary of state, said that all the 574 people involved are legally in the United States, because they have to be in order to get the licenses they received.

"They're documented," Haupt said. "They're just not U.S. citizens."

He also called the glitch "an isolated incident" that was fixed as soon as it was discovered. Butler had noted that the problem existed for more than 500 days.

More than 600,000 people have been registered to vote under the automatic voter registration law, said Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the State Board of Elections.

The secretary of state, according to its letter to the elections board, also sent letters to each of the 574 people telling them that their information was "inadvertently" sent to election authorities.

"This may have resulted in your being registered to vote even though you did not complete a voter registration form at our office," that notice said. "We will be working with the Board of Elections and local election authorities to remove any improper voter registration information regarding you from the roll of registered voters." It also tells people that if they received a voter registration card, they should destroy it or return it to the local election authority.