Nonstop flights to Arizona coming to Springfield airport this holiday season

Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield is getting a new nonstop flight to somewhere much warmer.

Allegiant Air announced Tuesday that a new nonstop flight from Springfield to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona will take off beginning Nov. 18. The new flight directly connects Springfield to one of the largest metropolitan areas in the country.

Mark Hanna, executive director of Springfield's airport, said he found out about the new flight last week but that he and the airport have been working with Allegiant for years to try to get a new flight out west.

"It's absolutely incredible for a community our size to have nonstop direct service right into the Phoenix metro area," Hanna said, adding that the flight will be a huge benefit for both leisure and business travel.

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said he may take advantage of the flight to go see the Chicago Cubs play in the Arizona Cactus League during MLB spring Training.

"The biggest thing we hear from the public is about a lack of flights," Langfelder said, "So the addition is good."

The Phoenix metropolitan area is among the biggest and fastest growing areas in the country. Hanna said data shows the community is ideal for those looking to have a second home in a warmer area.

"A hallmark of Allegiant's service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and network planning, in a news release.

Introductory one-way fares from Springfield to Arizona will start at $59, according to Allegiant, and flight dates are scheduled through May 17. For a full list of flight dates and prices, visit https://www.allegiantair.com/.

Hanna said most of the time the route between Arizona and Springfield will be biweekly but may increase around the holiday season. Flights will be on an Airbus plane that seats up to 186.

"We are extremely pleased to have this new non-stop route," said Frank Vala, chair of the Springfield Airport Authority Board of Commissioners, in a news release. "This speaks volumes about the confidence the airline has in our market during this unique time.

Allegiant also has a twice-weekly, year-round flight from Springfield to the Ft. Myers/Punta Gorda airport in Florida. Previous westbound traffic from Springfield's airport had to go through United Airlines to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago or by way of American Airlines to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Hanna said.

There are three new nonstop Allegiant flights launching Nov. 18 including constant treks from Springfield; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Flint, Michigan; to and from Arizona's airport located in Mesa, a part of the Phoenix metropolitan area.

