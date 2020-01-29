Northern Illinois University eliminating test scores in undergrad admissions: ‘Once we know a high school student’s GPA, one standardized test score is irrelevant’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More recently, Southern Illinois University Carbondale announced in December it will implement test-optional admissions. Western Illinois University in Macomb also is test-optional and changed its policies in the fall to guarantee admission to students with more than a 3.3. GPA.

Western requests that students with less than a 3.3 GPA, however, submit test scores.

In de-emphasizing test scores, schools have acknowledged how the test score industry has -- however unwittingly --created inequities that favor high-income students who can invest in test preparation. Such issues were brought to the forefront in the so-called Varsity Blues admissions scandal, revealing how wealthy parents spent heavily to help their children cheat on standardized tests and gain admission to some of the country’s most selective institutions.

College officials long would try to reassure students that the admissions process involves far more than test scores, saying grades, essays and other materials gave a better picture of a student’s capabilities. Still, some admissions officials said it was difficult to convey that message until their schools dropped the test score requirement.