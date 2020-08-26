Northwestern University asks residents to report students who ignore COVID-19 precautions

Northwestern University’s campus in Evanston is going to feel less crowded this fall, with residence hall capacity reduced to about 70% and more than half of all employees still working from home, school officials said Tuesday.
But those estimates didn’t fully assuage concerns from residents that students will instead move into neighborhood apartments and throw raucous parties, potentially accelerating the spread of COVID-19 in a suburb that has so far avoided an uncontrollable outbreak.
Residents raised the issue Tuesday evening during a 90-minute Zoom meeting, billed as a “community town hall,” to discuss NU’s plan for repopulating its suburban campus when classes begin next month.
As universities nationwide navigate reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, a large share of student infections have been traced to illicit off-campus gatherings, forcing some schools to abandon plans for in-person learning.
Mona Dugo, interim dean of students, said NU is taking a stricter approach to policing off campus behavior this year and will urge students to act on behalf of the most vulnerable members of their community. NU plans to offer a mix of online, remote and a small portion of face-to-face classes -- but only to students who abide by the rules.
“We will be messaging the consequences if they don’t follow our guidelines,” Dugo said. “We will be talking about our conduct process and what we will be doing if students don’t adhere to the guidelines. Particularly what we’re focused on is large social gatherings.”
Dugo said that anyone who sees students failing to comply with public health precautions can report incidents to her office using an online form. Dugo said the forms should include specific details and even photo evidence so NU can follow up.
Students will receive more information about the disciplinary protocols this week, but information on the school website indicates the penalties. In order to register for classes, students were required to agree to school rules for hygiene, social activities and testing protocols, among other directives.
“Community members who violate these expectations may face disciplinary actions,” the website says. “For students, this could mean a range of responses from a reminder in cases of unintentionally not following guidance to separation from the University in severe cases of repeat offenses of intentionally disregarding expectations.”
Still, some Evanston residents questioned how effectively NU can respond to risky off-campus gatherings. Particularly troubling, some residents said, is that parties have continued unabated all summer.
One man who said he lives next to a house that’s rented to students commented, “It seems like there’s been an awful lot of partying going on in the last couple months.” Many students at the Evanston campus are undergraduates.
Others shared similar stories, complaining that NU has not worked well with landlords in the past and fails to crack down on parties involving sororities and fraternities.
After several plugs for the online reporting form, one woman lamented that the onus should not fall on residents to constantly monitor students and potentially get them in trouble.
“I love where I live, and I have a great relationship with the students,” she said. “I don’t want to be the tattle tale.”
Luke Figora, NU’s chief risk and compliance officer, said the school will be transparent about communicating COVID-19 cases identified on campus, pointing to a public dashboard that has compiled all known infections since March. Since the end of July, 11 students and two staff members have tested positive, according to the data.
Evanston has recorded 968 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 52 active cases and 71 deaths, according to city data.
Kimberly Richardson, interim assistant city manager, said Evanston is trying to fight “COVID fatigue” and working to ensure that positive cases stay low when students return.
“Looking at lessons learned with other schools, as well as municipalities with colleges, we really have been able to get ahead of this so that when the time comes for more students to arrive, there is a plan to manage it,” she said.
All students returning to campus will be required to take a test at home and will get tested again upon arriving before completing a two-week modified quarantine, NU has said. The school says it will also conduct surveillance testing of the on campus population regularly. NU conducted about 400 tests in the last day and a half, Figora said.
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!