Northwestern University asks residents to report students who ignore COVID-19 precautions

After several plugs for the online reporting form, one woman lamented that the onus should not fall on residents to constantly monitor students and potentially get them in trouble.

“I love where I live, and I have a great relationship with the students,” she said. “I don’t want to be the tattle tale.”

Luke Figora, NU’s chief risk and compliance officer, said the school will be transparent about communicating COVID-19 cases identified on campus, pointing to a public dashboard that has compiled all known infections since March. Since the end of July, 11 students and two staff members have tested positive, according to the data.

Evanston has recorded 968 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 52 active cases and 71 deaths, according to city data.

Kimberly Richardson, interim assistant city manager, said Evanston is trying to fight “COVID fatigue” and working to ensure that positive cases stay low when students return.

“Looking at lessons learned with other schools, as well as municipalities with colleges, we really have been able to get ahead of this so that when the time comes for more students to arrive, there is a plan to manage it,” she said.