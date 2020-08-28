Northwestern won’t have freshmen, sophomores on campus; closing fraternity and sorority houses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northwestern University announced late Friday that it will not have freshmen and sophomore students back on campus for the fall term or in residencies, and will keep sorority and fraternity houses closed.

It’s a sharp departure from plans reiterated just earlier this week by Northwestern officials who spoke during a community town hall meeting reiterated their during a community town hall meeting. .They said then that the campus would open but with a reduced residence hall capacity and many employees still working from home.

“This is not a letter we wanted to write, but we are compelled to make several adjustments to our plans for undergraduate students this fall after consulting with Northwestern Medicine experts as well as state and local public health officials,” officials wrote in an announcement emailed to the community Friday. “We also have studied COVID-19 increasing spread through suburban Chicago, listened to your feedback, and learned from our peer institutions’ experiences during the early stages of reopening their campuses.”

At the town hall meeting Monday, in reponse to concern from Evanston residents about seeing students gathering without taking adequate public health precautions, officials said they would more strictly monitor off-campus partying and encouraged residents to report students to campus authorities.