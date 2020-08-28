Northwestern won’t have freshmen, sophomores on campus; closing fraternity and sorority houses

Northwestern University announced late Friday that it will not have freshmen and sophomore students back on campus for the fall term or in residencies, and will keep sorority and fraternity houses closed.
It’s a sharp departure from plans reiterated just earlier this week by Northwestern officials who spoke during a community town hall meeting reiterated their during a community town hall meeting. .They said then that the campus would open but with a reduced residence hall capacity and many employees still working from home.
“This is not a letter we wanted to write, but we are compelled to make several adjustments to our plans for undergraduate students this fall after consulting with Northwestern Medicine experts as well as state and local public health officials,” officials wrote in an announcement emailed to the community Friday. “We also have studied COVID-19 increasing spread through suburban Chicago, listened to your feedback, and learned from our peer institutions’ experiences during the early stages of reopening their campuses.”
At the town hall meeting Monday, in reponse to concern from Evanston residents about seeing students gathering without taking adequate public health precautions, officials said they would more strictly monitor off-campus partying and encouraged residents to report students to campus authorities.
“Community members who violate (public health protocols) may face disciplinary actions,” the university’s website says. “For students, this could mean a range of responses from a reminder in cases of unintentionally not following guidance to separation from the university in severe cases of repeat offenses of intentionally disregarding expectations.”
A series of universities have announced that they’re moving to remote learning, closing residence halls or scaling back on in-person classes because of a surge of COVID-19 cases on campus. The University of Notre Dame in Indiana opened its fall term early, then after about week announced it was moving to remote learning for two weeks but on Friday reiterated its plans to reopen next week.
“This is a situation we are watching very, very closely. If action is needed, we will certainly do that,” ISU spokesman Eric Jome said. “We’re looking at a lot of these numbers.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!