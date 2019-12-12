Number of parties suing Sterigenics jumps to 73

“The magnitude of this case is evident by the growing number of families that have been devastated over the last three decades by Sterigenics’ negligence, and we will not rest until we secure justice for the wrongdoings of this company in our community,” Romanucci said in the release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He said plaintiffs include people who live in, have lived in or had contact with the surrounding municipalities of Willowbrook, Burr Ridge, Darien and Hinsdale.

“Some have since moved to other parts of Illinois, but at some point from 1984 to 2019 they had contacts with the Willowbrook area (whether it be work, school, or home),” he said in an email.

Romanucci is the court-appointed lead counsel for a legal group that is working together for pre-trial and discovery purposes on behalf of the growing lists of plaintiffs, he said.

There are more than 20 firms representing those 73 plaintiffs, and Romanucci said a judge ordered “any case involving similar allegations against Sterigenics be consolidated” in Cook County Circuit Court.

The suit is not class-action, however, and each case will be tried individually. Romanucci said the consolidation of pre-trial and discovery processes was for efficiency purposes.