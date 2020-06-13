Nursing home COVID-19 cases keep climbing in Illinois, though growth of new reported cases slowed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another 349 people living and working in Illinois long-term care facilities died of the novel coronavirus since the last weekly update and another 1,700 were confirmed to be infected, the state reported Friday.

That brings the total number of reported infections inside the state’s nursing homes and other larger congregate settings to 20,550. Cases from long-term care facilities account for about 16% of the more than 130,000 confirmed infections statewide and nearly 55% of all deaths.

Updated Illinois Department of Public Health data on Friday showed that 3,433 residents and workers connected to long-term care centers have died of COVID-19.

Although the numbers still are growing, the pace at which infections were reported did slow a bit. Since the last data report on June 5, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers and residents of nursing homes and other institutional settings rose by about 9%. The number of cases had grown by about 10% the previous week and by 15% between May 23 and May 30.