Official: DNA test to confirm coyote link to Chicago attacks

Experts say the majority of cases in which people believe they or their pets have been bitten by coyotes turn out to have been attacks by dogs, but Chicago officials remain confident, after talking to witnesses, that the animal that attacked the boy on Wednesday was a coyote. If that is the case, it would be the first confirmed coyote attack on a human in Illinois, according to a wildlife biologist with the Urban Coyote Research Project.

The two reported attacks, several recent coyote sightings and the rescue from Lake Michigan of a young coyote by the fire department's marine unit have focused intense attention on the city's wild coyote population. On Thursday, after a coyote was spotted in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, officials briefly locked down two schools to prevent students from going outside.

At the same time, Gandurski and others sought to calm the city by stressing that coyotes have been roaming the city for decades and that they pose little risk to people.

They said attacks on humans are extremely rare and typically the animals are so afraid of people that their first instinct is to run away.