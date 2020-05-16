Officials in Illinois and Missouri at odds over virus aid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEFFERSON CITY — Some elected officials in Missouri and neighboring Illinois were at odds Friday as Congress debated additional aid to states because of the coronavirus.

The divide mirrored a political split in Washington, where the Democratic-led U.S. House put forth a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package that the Republican-led Senate seemed sure to reject.

Included in the proposal is almost $1 trillion for state and local governments, which have taken a twofold financial hit from plunging tax revenues and rising costs to combat the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, a Democrat, told The Associated Press that her state had a backlog of $6.5 billion of unpaid bills as of Friday that were unrelated to the coronavirus. She said Illinois has an additional projected budget hole of about $7 billion in the next fiscal year because of lost tax revenues stemming from the economic shutdown that occurred as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus.

“I’m not asking the federal government to help us make up for the mistakes of the past,” Mendoza said. “But certainly, our state should not be held liable for the loss of revenues caused by COVID, and neither should any other state in the country.”