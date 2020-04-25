Officials scale back McCormick Place plans by 2,000 beds as coronavirus curve flattens

Health officials said they were planning for the worst and hoping for the best. Flattening the curve helped give them time to prepare, Turkal said.

“This virus has been completely unpredictable,” he said. “Our mantra at McCormick was we were going to be flexible and adapt to what was needed in the community and needed by our hospital partners.”

Chicago Deputy Mayor Samir Mayekar noted that McCormick still will have two halls with 500 beds each available for patients.

One of those halls began accepting patients earlier this month. On Saturday, Turkal declined to say how many patients are there. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said on Tuesday that there were fewer than a dozen patients at McCormick.

The open hall is for patients who are not severely ill, such as those who can walk on their own and may need only low levels of oxygen. That space occupies Hall C, which previously has hosted the Chicago Auto Show and packet pickup for the Shamrock Shuffle. It features 500 individual bays, sized 10-feet-by-10-feet, with three walls each and cloth doors.

So far, McCormick has taken patients from most of the major hospital systems in the city, Mayekar said. McCormick takes patients from hospitals, not from the community at large.