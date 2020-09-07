On Labor Day, supporters optimistic about completing Pullman National Monument work: ‘A game changer for our community’

Ald. Anthony Beale, 9th, said the chance to highlight the monument’s progress on Labor Day was “extremely satisfying and gratifying.”

“The community is growing, but to actually have something of this magnitude happen is really going to be a game changer for our community,” Beale said. “I think people don’t want to be left out of the success story that Pullman has to offer.”

There are always financial challenges, Beale said, but he hopes funding continues to come through on the state and federal levels. But, he said, “It’s not ‘hopefully.’ We’re going to open it next year.”

Colleen Callahan, director of IDNR, said the groundbreaking presents an opportunity to reflect on history and look forward.

“Here we are 126 years later,” Callahan said. “The Pullman car workers walked off the job, went on strike, and that influenced and really foreshadowed our nation’s labor and civil rights movements, as well as the creation of Labor Day itself as a national holiday.”

The progress at the monument feels personal, Callahan said, because her grandpa worked on the Illinois Central Railroad, repairing hotboxes. “It was dirty, greasy work,” she said. “But he kept the trains running.”