One week into recreational marijuana sales, Illinois dispensaries say they need more cannabis, more workers

The past week has been educational for store owners who’ve learned, among other things, when to cut off the line. It’s also given operators time to add employees as they become certified by the state.

The state collects fingerprints and runs background checks on potential new hires. Then, when an employee is approved, he or she is issued an agent card, which is mandatory for dispensary workers. Some training also is required.

Some new dispensary employees have been waiting for go-ahead for more than a month. NuMed, for example has seven employees waiting to start, Rapino said.

Cresco has 65 retail employees who have been waiting since early or mid-December to get their agent cards from the state, company spokesman Jason Erkes said. Once they’re on board, it will double the company’s retail workforce in Illinois.

The wait is frustrating dispensaries, who are losing potential staff members to other jobs.