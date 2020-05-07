Organization sues over ballot obstacles for Illinois constitutional amendment

Erin Walsh, the Board of Elections’ attorney, also took issue with the committee asking “various state agencies to completely rework their system for ballot access” at “the last minute.”

There is no proof the committee tried complying with the state’s established process before March, she added. According to documents filed with the board, the committee was founded on April 1.

But proponents began gathering signatures “in the past several weeks,” former Gov. Pat Quinn, another of the committee’s representatives, responded, according to a transcript.

Their efforts “essentially began” after members of the General Assembly who are on the state’s Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform “announced they were not going to make any recommendations” by their self-imposed due date at the end of March.

When asked by Pallmeyer how much progress canvassers made, Quinn said “it’s impossible to know exactly how many signatures you have until they’re collected,” according to a transcript.

The committee proposed that the State Board of Elections and secretary of state’s office retool the online voter registration system to allow residents to electronically support a constitutional amendment initiative.