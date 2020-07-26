Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases statewide; recovery rate at 95%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday announced 1,541 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 171,424 cases, including 7,398 deaths, in 102 counties.

Within the past 24 hours, state laboratories have reported 40,844 specimens for a total of 2,511,567. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 19 -- July 25 is 3.7%.

The recovery rate is 95%.

As of Saturday, 1,394 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 119 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

