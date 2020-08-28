Pandemic shines ‘great spotlight’ on digital divide

“This is just to bring back money we’ve already paid, and having a correct, accurate census count will make sure that we bring our fair share back to our community,” he said.

Ashmore said broadband connectivity is possible for everyone within the Sesser city limits, but rural residents within the same census bloc are probably closer to 50 percent lacking access entirely.

To combat situations where internet is not available either by cost or by access, the town provides a free Wi-Fi hotspot at the library, where residents can come in to fill out the census or park outside and do it from their vehicles.

Pandemic shines ‘great spotlight’

According to Schuyler, the dual crises of changing census guidelines and the COVID-19 pandemic have shined a “great spotlight” on the impact that lack of access to broadband has in rural communities.

“Access to education, access to jobs, it’s one of those areas where the whole partnership between business and government needs to happen, because it’s not going to be cheap,” she said.