Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino in Peoria to reopen July 1

EAST PEORIA — Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino will reopen Wednesday, with capacity restrictions and other measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The opening plans are pending regulatory approval, the casino said.

Gaming operations are expected to resume at 11 a.m. Masks will be required for all employees and visitors. Social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions will be in place in all areas, including casino floors and restaurants.

The casino said it would provide enhanced cleaning of all high-touch surfaces, more hand sanitizer dispensers and training for all employees about safety protocols.

New hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

A full list of available amenities and schedules is available on the property’s website at www.paradicecasino.com.

