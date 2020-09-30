Partisan divide on full display during House special investigations hearing

Much of Durkin's statement repeated information contained in a deferred prosecution agreement between federal prosecutors and Commonwealth Edison. The utility giant agreed to pay a $200 million fine because it said it gave contracts and jobs to Madigan associates in order to gain favor with the speaker. The utility has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of bribery in connection with the federal investigation.

Durkin said that to refute the admissions made by Com Ed in the agreement a person "would have to believe that Michael Madigan didn't know what was going on around him."

Durkin said anyone who knows Madigan knows that is extremely unlikely.

Once Durkin was finished, Welch thanked him and said he looks forward to Durkin returning in the future and testifying under oath. Welch has suggested Durkin be called as a witness because he helped pass legislation that was beneficial to Commonwealth Edison. The legislation is mentioned in the deferred prosecution agreement.

Partisan disagreements flared again at the end of the hearing when Republicans wanted to issue subpoenas to six individuals, including Madigan. All of them were on a list of people Republicans wanted to testify before the committee.