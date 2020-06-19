Peorian indicted on the charge of inciting riots amid George Floyd protests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PEORIA -- A federal grand jury in Peoria has indicted a local man for inciting a riot earlier this month in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minnesota.

Ca'Quintez Gibson, 26, faces one count, a felony that could send him to prison for up to five years. He is scheduled to be arraigned by videoconferencing next week.

Federal prosecutors allege Gibson used social media to record at least four Facebook Live videos totaling more than 40 minutes in length and make several posts on Facebook urging people to loot businesses and damage property on May 31 and early June 1.

The indictment alleges that on June 1, Facebook account Ca'Quintez Gibson Sr., posted at 1:13 a.m.: [smiling emoji with tears] "YEAAAAAA SEND THIS B-- UP !! !! !! !! !! !! #" [fist emoji].

Peoria and the Tri-County Area saw high amounts of looting and vandalism late that Sunday and early that Monday morning. The Peoria Police Department alone took more than 100 reports about the mayhem that occurred.

The violence was part of regional and national waves in the wake of the police-involved death of Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis on May 25.

