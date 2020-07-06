Person who attended Kincaid Town Hall meeting positive for COVID-19

Unless you are a voracious consumer of COVID-19 news, you may not have heard of this metric.
That’s because it’s a calculation generally in the weeds of academic research. But in the midst of a deadly pandemic, it is a key figure, because it focuses on the actual spread of the disease.
The metric: Take one infected person. On average, how many others is that person infecting?
Calculating that estimate involves both math and guesswork.
At the beginning of a pandemic, the factor is called R(0) -- pronounced “R naught." It’s the estimated transmission rate when zero people are assumed to be immune. A model created by the University of Illinois helped calculate this number, showing how large it was in the beginning of the pandemic: up to 2.28 for the northeastern part of the state.
The R value, however, changes, as people get sick and either die or recover and become immune. Researchers estimate that 5% to 8% of Illinois residents fall into the second category.
Researchers must estimate who’s left to get sick, along with some other factors, to calculate something called R(t) or R(e). Both mean the same thing: the emerging transmission rate.
The key is making sure this number stays below 1, to put the virus on a track to dying out. And so far, the model suggests, that’s been the case in Illinois.
But this statistic too has its downsides. There is debate about how best to calculate it, and besides, it’s a lagging indicator, based in part on hospital data. So a sudden infection surge may not be caught in the data for a couple of weeks.
The state isn’t calculating and posting this number, like some European countries do weekly, researchers said.
Goldenfeld and Maslov said they’re working toward producing calculations weekly and double-checking the results with University of Chicago researchers who’ve developed a separate way to estimate it.