You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Person who attended Kincaid Town Hall meeting positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Person who attended Kincaid Town Hall meeting positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

KINCAID— Officials with the Christian County Health Department say one person attending a June 29 meeting at Kincaid Town Hall has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department Monday said anyone else who attended the 7 p.m. meeting is encouraged to monitor their health for up to 14 days and watch for symptoms including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

For testing information, residents can contact their local doctor or the CCHD at (217) 824-4113.

Will there be a second COVID-19 surge in Illinois? These are the stats to watch.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington comes together to protest Floyd killing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News