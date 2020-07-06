Person who attended Kincaid Town Hall meeting positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KINCAID— Officials with the Christian County Health Department say one person attending a June 29 meeting at Kincaid Town Hall has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department Monday said anyone else who attended the 7 p.m. meeting is encouraged to monitor their health for up to 14 days and watch for symptoms including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

For testing information, residents can contact their local doctor or the CCHD at (217) 824-4113.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

