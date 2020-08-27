 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTO: Vehicle goes into South Shores house
0 comments

PHOTO: Vehicle goes into South Shores house

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

19 historical photos of Decatur celebrating Labor Day

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News