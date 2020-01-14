Piatt County Board chairman indicted by grand jury

MONTICELLO — The Piatt County Board chairman has been charged with two felony charges of forgery and two charges of official misconduct.
Ray Spencer surrendered to police at the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office on Monday following a grand jury indictment.
Moultrie County State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver has been appointed a a special prosecutor in the case.
Herald & Review media partner WCIA reported that the charges stem from two November incidents between Spencer and Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades, "one in which Spencer is said to have tampered with an email from Rhoades before sending it to a local newspaper for publication, and the second in which Spencer attempted to hire an outside attorney to advise board members during some of the county’s several budget hearings."