Piles of bones, a deadly fire, an animal cruelty arrest: Unraveling what went wrong at a former Illinois animal sanctuary

“I’m the animal catcher in town,” Lange told the Tribune. “Some neighbors called and said there’s a pig running loose, a block away, maybe further. I put it in the back of my truck."

Lange is a town board member and a hog farmer. He mows the grass road adjacent to the sanctuary.

Dilorenzo accused Lange of stealing Oswald. Posts on the sanctuary’s Facebook page at the time referred to Oswald as a family pet and said a search party had been organized.

Lange would later tell authorities that he brought the pig to Dilorenzo’s property but, finding no one home, “unloaded it inside of the front gate," according to a police report.

But Lange said the animal was among many that escaped from the sanctuary. Moreover, as a local official, he said he was troubled that she was “openly" advertising her animal sanctuary, despite local ordinances that prohibit most farm animals, including pigs, from being kept within the village limits.

Tensions between the neighbors continued to escalate. Lange said that, at one point, Dilorenzo and another person showed up on his farm and starting digging a hole, looking for the pig they believed was missing. He said they left after he told them he was going to call the police.