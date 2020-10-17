Plan could make you part owner of food hall, rooftop bar in downtown Springfield

Though growing in popularity in other parts of the country, crowdfunding has not been tried in Springfield. And though often used to fund projects like craft breweries, a food hall likely would be a first.

Gregory Mark, a professor at DePaul University and expert on corporate finance, said the crowdfunding concept has limited appeal due to its complicated regulatory requirements. It's not a route large companies -- with greater access to capital -- will utilize, but it does open doors for small businesses, he said.

"You're never going to see Apple, or General Motors go in for crowdfunding," Mark said. "There's a million reasons why they wouldn't do that. But, for a local business or a small business trying to raise money, it's a novel and a niche way to do so."

Caccomo and Lee said they are leaning into the crowdfunding strategy both as a means of avoiding saddling the project with loads of long-term debt and because of the literal concept of community buy-in.