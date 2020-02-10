Plane briefly detained at Midway Airport in Chicago after report of sick passengers who had recently been to China

A plane was detained at Midway Airport about noon Monday after paramedics were called for three sick passengers, including two women who had recently been in China and an unrelated man, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said.

All people on board Southwest Flight 953, including the three passengers, were found to be all right. No one was taken to a hospital and there was no indication of coronavirus, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The two female passengers flew in from New York City and had been in the United States since Jan. 28, Merritt said.

One of the female passengers complained of a stomachache. Merritt said he did not have information on the other female passenger or the male passenger.

According to a statement from Southwest Airlines, the crew followed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure everyone on board received the assistance they needed.

The two female passengers were sent along to their final destination of Cincinnati, Merritt said.

