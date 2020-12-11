Planets to appear aligned nearly creating ‘Christmas star’ last widely visible 800 years ago

But Larson doubts an app will be necessary. He said to look near where the sun has set and make a fist, lining up the bottom with the horizon. The top should be about where Jupiter will be, and it will be the brightest star in the sky.

Saturn will be much less so, but within about 45 minutes of sunset, Nichols said, the Christmas Star should appear. It will “set” about 6:40 p.m. in Chicago.

“You’ve got about an hour of decent viewing. Whether or not you see it past that time depends on your local horizon and how far down to the horizon you can see,” she said.

Some good news for Chicago residents: Light pollution from the city isn’t likely to affect visibility. But remember the star will be low — more out than up. If the horizon is obscured by buildings or trees, it won’t be visible.

Nichols said one question she has not been able to answer is whether it’s possible the star of Bethlehem described in the Bible might have been a conjunction. There was a Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in 7 B.C., she said.

“The answer is we have absolutely no idea,” Nichols said. “What people considered celestially significant then was very different from what people consider significant today, so it is extremely difficult to know what was being referred to.”