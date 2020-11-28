Plasma donations from former COVID-19 patients needed to help current patients

Goal estimates they can collect about four doses per donor.

Convalescent plasma donation is done with a machine at the donor's side that automatically separates plasma and then returns remaining blood components to the donor. Donors who have recovered from COVID-19 can give multiple times while antibodies are still in their system.

White, a business initiatives consultant with Wells Fargo, said she had already made up her mind about giving plasma even before she got COVID-19. It was based on a conversation with a colleague at work.

"A friend of hers in Iowa had become very sick and was around our age," White said. "And it was not going well and he was in the hospital. And he got the antibodies and that was what made the difference because it didn't look like he was going to make it. So he ended up recovering and came home. So that story stuck with me."

"I've never done blood donation, but I felt like this was important enough that if you can help, you kind of need to," she said.

Donors must be fully recovered from their COVID-19 infection (at least 28 days after the last respiratory symptoms or fever) and meet all other criteria for blood donation.